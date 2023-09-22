Petrobras clarifies media reports

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 22, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras in relation to the news published in the media and in continuity with the statement released on 08/04/2023, informs that the negotiations with Sete Brasil are still under consideration by the Company's competent bodies and are protected by confidentiality agreements.

