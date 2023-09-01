Petrobras clarifies news about LUBNOR

Rio de Janeiro, September 1, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in relation to the news published in the media about the process of divestment of the LUBNOR refinery, informs that it continues to strictly comply with the Purchase and Sale Agreement, signed between the parties on 05/25/2022, and acting to fulfill the conditions precedent until the Final Deadline established in the Agreement.

