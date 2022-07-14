Petrobras committee rejects govt board nominees

July 14 (Reuters) - Two of the Brazilian government's seven
nominees for an overhauled board at state oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro do not meet the requirements to hold the
position, its eligibility committee said on Thursday.
Jonathas Assuncao Salvador Nery de Castro and Ricardo
Soriano de Alencar, both chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro, are
not qualified to become board members of the oil giant based on
its internal bylaws, the committee concluded, according to the
minutes of its last meeting.
The committee, known as Celeg, found that both candidates
would have a conflict of interest serving on the board given
that they have high ranking positions in Bolsonaro's government.
Castro is an official in the chief of staff's office, while
Alencar is the prosecutor general of Brazil's national treasury.
Celeg's report is non-binding. Both candidates can still be
board members pending approval by the current board and by
Petrobras' shareholders.
The other five government picks and the two minority
shareholder appointees received the go-ahead from the committee.
In June, the eligibility committee greenlighted the
nomination of Caio Paes de Andrade as the state-run company's
next chief executive.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini
Editing by Marguerita Choy)