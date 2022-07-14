Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-14 pm EDT
27.49 BRL   -2.69%
05:54pPetrobras committee rejects govt board nominees
RE
07/13PETROBRAS : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee July 13, 2022
PU
07/12Brazil's Petrobras starts sale of stake in UEG Araucaria
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras committee rejects govt board nominees

07/14/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 14 (Reuters) - Two of the Brazilian government's seven nominees for an overhauled board at state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro do not meet the requirements to hold the position, its eligibility committee said on Thursday.

Jonathas Assuncao Salvador Nery de Castro and Ricardo Soriano de Alencar, both chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro, are not qualified to become board members of the oil giant based on its internal bylaws, the committee concluded, according to the minutes of its last meeting.

The committee, known as Celeg, found that both candidates would have a conflict of interest serving on the board given that they have high ranking positions in Bolsonaro's government. Castro is an official in the chief of staff's office, while Alencar is the prosecutor general of Brazil's national treasury.

Celeg's report is non-binding. Both candidates can still be board members pending approval by the current board and by Petrobras' shareholders.

The other five government picks and the two minority shareholder appointees received the go-ahead from the committee.

In June, the eligibility committee greenlighted the nomination of Caio Paes de Andrade as the state-run company's next chief executive. (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.69% 5.4478 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 99.55 Delayed Quote.27.50%
PETROBRAS -2.69% 27.49 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
WTI 0.35% 96.15 Delayed Quote.25.25%
All news about PETROBRAS
05:54pPetrobras committee rejects govt board nominees
RE
07/13PETROBRAS : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee July 13, 2022
PU
07/12Brazil's Petrobras starts sale of stake in UEG Araucaria
RE
07/12PETROBRAS : on sale of stake in electric power sector company July 12, 2022
PU
07/12Petrobras' fast fuel price updates may not be the 'best tool'- econ minister
RE
07/12SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
07/12SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
07/12Petrobras Secures $1.25 Billion in Sustainability-Linked Loan From Bank Syndicate
MT
07/12PETROBRAS : on Route 3 Integrated Project - Form 6-K
PU
07/12Petrobras Provides an Update on 1-BRSA-1383A-RJS wildcat well
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 570 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2022 141 B 25 916 M 25 916 M
Net Debt 2022 219 B 40 165 M 40 165 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,32x
Yield 2022 46,6%
Capitalization 387 B 71 012 M 71 012 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,25 BRL
Average target price 42,63 BRL
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-0.70%71 902
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.07%2 147 294
SHELL PLC23.66%175 295
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.73%132 167
TOTALENERGIES SE8.32%125 066
EQUINOR ASA44.13%107 002