Petrobras : concludes the sale of Gaspetro July 11, 2022

Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 07/28/2021 and 06/22/2022, informs that it has today finalized the sale of 51% of Petrobras Gás S.A. (Gaspetro) to Compass Gás e Energia S.A. (Compass).

The transaction was concluded for R$ 2.097 billion, fully paid on this date.

This disclosure to the market is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This operation is aligned with the Term of Cessation Commitment (TCC) signed with CADE in July 2019 to promote competition in the natural gas sector in Brazil, as well as the company's portfolio management strategy and capital allocation improvement, aiming at value maximization and higher return to society.

About Gaspetro

Gaspetro is a holding company with equity participation in 18 natural gas distribution companies, located in all regions of Brazil. Its distribution networks total approximately 10 thousand km, serving more than 500 thousand customers, with a distributed volume of about 29 million m3/day. Its corporate structure then formed by Petrobras, with 51% of the shares, and Mitsui Gás e Energia do Brasil Ltda., with the remaining 49% of the shares, becomes 51% of the shares of Compass and 49% of the shares of Mitsui Gás e Energia do Brasil Ltda.

