PETROBRAS : on loan linked to sustainability July 11, 2022
PU
PETROBRAS : on 2Q22 results - Form 6-K
PU
Tenaris to buy U.S. steel pipe producer for $460 million
RE
Petrobras : concludes the sale of Gaspetro July 11, 2022

07/11/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Petrobras concludes the sale of Gaspetro

-

Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 07/28/2021 and 06/22/2022, informs that it has today finalized the sale of 51% of Petrobras Gás S.A. (Gaspetro) to Compass Gás e Energia S.A. (Compass).

The transaction was concluded for R$ 2.097 billion, fully paid on this date.

This disclosure to the market is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This operation is aligned with the Term of Cessation Commitment (TCC) signed with CADE in July 2019 to promote competition in the natural gas sector in Brazil, as well as the company's portfolio management strategy and capital allocation improvement, aiming at value maximization and higher return to society.

About Gaspetro

Gaspetro is a holding company with equity participation in 18 natural gas distribution companies, located in all regions of Brazil. Its distribution networks total approximately 10 thousand km, serving more than 500 thousand customers, with a distributed volume of about 29 million m3/day. Its corporate structure then formed by Petrobras, with 51% of the shares, and Mitsui Gás e Energia do Brasil Ltda., with the remaining 49% of the shares, becomes 51% of the shares of Compass and 49% of the shares of Mitsui Gás e Energia do Brasil Ltda.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
