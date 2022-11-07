Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-04 pm EDT
28.30 BRL   -5.51%
06:14aPetrobras : concludes the sale of SIX - Form 6-K
PU
06:14aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
12:18aAker Solutions Lands Five-year Subsea Frame Contract From Brazil's Petrobras
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : concludes the sale of SIX - Form 6-K

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras concludes the sale of SIX

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 04, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 11/11/2021, informs that it has today finalized the sale of the shares of the company Paraná Xisto S.A (Paraná Xisto), which was formed to hold the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), located in São Mateus do Sul, Paraná, to Forbes Resources Brazil Holding S.A. (F&M Brazil), a company owned by Forbes & Manhattan Resources Inc.

After fulfilling all the preceding conditions, the operation was concluded with the total payment of US$ 41.6 million to Petrobras, already with the adjustments foreseen in the contract. The amount received today of US$ 38.6 million is in addition to the US$ 3 million already paid when the purchase and sale contract was signed. The contract also foresees contingent payments (earn out).

F&M Brazil will assume, as of today, the management of Paraná Shale. Petrobras will continue to support F&M Brazil in the operations of SIX for a period of up to 15 months, under a service agreement, avoiding any operational interruption. A lease agreement was also signed today with Paraná Xisto, allowing for the continuity of the research activities developed by Petrobras in experimental plants located in the SIX area.

This sale is in line with Resolution no. 9/2019 of the National Energy Policy Council, which established guidelines for the promotion of free competition in the refining activity in the country, and integrates the commitment signed by Petrobras with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) for the opening of the refining sector in Brazil.

This disclosure to the market is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

The operation is aligned to the company's portfolio management strategy and to the improvement of capital allocation, aiming at the maximization of value and greater return to society.

About SIX

SIX, located in the city of São Mateus do Sul, in the state of Paraná, has a shale processing capacity of 5,800 tons/day, focusing on the production of fuel oil, naphtha, fuel gas, LPG, and sulfur.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROBRAS
06:14aPetrobras : concludes the sale of SIX - Form 6-K
PU
06:14aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
12:18aAker Solutions Lands Five-year Subsea Frame Contract From Brazil's Petrobras
MT
11/06Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment
RE
11/05Aker Solutions Wins Subsea Frame Agreement with Petrobras
AQ
11/04Petrobras : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS - Form 6-K
PU
11/04Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
11/04Transcript : Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov..
CI
11/04Goldman Sachs Downgrades Petroleo Brasileiro to Neutral Rating From Buy, Adjusts Price ..
MT
11/04Petrobras : financial performance in 3Q22 Rio de Janeiro, November 03, 2022 Message from t..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 638 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2022 181 B 35 807 M 35 807 M
Net Debt 2022 211 B 41 928 M 41 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,02x
Yield 2022 54,2%
Capitalization 395 B 78 235 M 78 235 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 28,30 BRL
Average target price 40,49 BRL
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-0.53%78 235
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.08%2 039 389
SHELL PLC55.78%202 677
TOTALENERGIES SE29.42%145 685
EQUINOR ASA66.49%121 553
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-8.36%120 130