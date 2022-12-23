Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-22 pm EST
23.99 BRL   +1.78%
06:05aPetrobras : concludes the sale of the Papa-Terra Field - Form 6-K
PU
12/22Petrobras : on sale of stake in electric power sector company December 22, 2022
PU
12/22Petrobras : concludes the sale of the Papa-Terra Field December 22, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : concludes the sale of the Papa-Terra Field - Form 6-K

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras concludes the sale of the Papa-Terra Field

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 22, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 07/12/2021, informs that today it concluded the sale of the totality of its stake in the Papa-Terra production field, located in the Campos Basin, to the company 3R Petroleum Offshore S.A. (3R Offshore).

The operation was concluded with the cash payment of US$ 18.2 million to Petrobras, already with the adjustments foreseen in the contract. The amount received today is cumulative to the amount of US$ 6 million paid to Petrobras when the sale contract was signed. In addition to this value, Petrobras is expected to receive up to US$ 80.4 million in contingent payments, depending on future Brent prices and asset development.

With the conclusion of the transfer, 3R Offshore assumes the condition of operator of the Papa-Terra field, with a 62.5% stake, in partnership with Nova Técnica Energy Ltda. which holds the remaining 37.5%.

This disclosure complies with Petrobras' internal rules and the provisions of the special procedure for assignment of rights on exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

This operation is in line with the company's portfolio management strategy and the improved allocation of its capital, aiming to maximize value and provide greater return to society. Petrobras continues to concentrate its resources on assets in deep and ultradeep waters, where it has shown a great competitive edge over the years.

About Papa-Terra field

The Papa-Terra field is part of the BC-20 concession and is located at a water depth of 1,200 m. The field started operating in 2013 and its average oil production in the last three months (September to November/2022) was 16.2 thousand bbl/day, through two platforms, P-61 of the TLWP (Tension Leg Wellhead Platform) type and P-63 of the FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) type, where all the production is processed.

About 3R Offshore

3R Offshore is a company controlled by 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. (3R Petroleum), which is listed on the Novo Mercado of the Brazilian stock exchange and whose strategy is to revitalize mature offshore fields.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor- 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROBRAS
06:05aPetrobras : concludes the sale of the Papa-Terra Field - Form 6-K
PU
12/22Petrobras : on sale of stake in electric power sector company December 22, 2022
PU
12/22Petrobras : concludes the sale of the Papa-Terra Field December 22, 2022
PU
12/22VINCI - Cobras IS acquires the assets of Petrobras in Polo Carmopolis
AQ
12/22Norway's PGS Secures 4D Production Contract Offshore Brazil With Petrobras
MT
12/21Honeywell Settles Legacy Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Issues And Will Pay A Total Of $..
AQ
12/21Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras to $11 From $..
MT
12/21Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Wednesday
MT
12/21Upbeat Nike Earnings Drive US Equity Futures Into Green Ahead of Consumer Confidence, H..
MT
12/21Petrobras : on the start of P-71 production - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 642 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2022 183 B 35 416 M 35 416 M
Net Debt 2022 242 B 46 809 M 46 809 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,75x
Yield 2022 65,1%
Capitalization 337 B 65 165 M 65 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,99 BRL
Average target price 34,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva President-Elect
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-15.64%65 165
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.44%1 818 587
SHELL PLC45.05%198 343
TOTALENERGIES SE32.20%155 897
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.31%125 538
EQUINOR ASA54.90%117 310