SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - The Brazilian state-owned firm Petrobras said on Wednesday it has signed with the country's antitrust watchdog CADE the amendment to an agreement regarding the firm's natural gas and refining operations, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras announced in May the terms of the amendment that frees up the company from selling some of its oil refining and natural gas assets, as it had originally agreed with in 2019. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)