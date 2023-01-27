Petrobras geologist who led the pre-salt discovery to head division -sources

HOUSTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The new CEO of Brazil oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has picked geologist
Mario Carminatti to head the company's exploration and
production division, people with knowledge of the information
said on Friday.
Carminatti led as chief geologist the discovery in 2006 of
one of the world's largest offsfhore oil deposits this century,
the pre-salt. His name was chosen by newly appointed Chief
Executive Jean Paul Prates, they said.
The board of directors of Petrobras, as the company is
known, has yet to formally approve the composition of the new
executive team, the people said.
Petrobras declined to comment. The people said the group
includes Prates' business partner Sergio Caetano Leite as chief
financial officer, Mauricio Tolmasquim for chief energy
transition officer and William Franca as refining head.
Prates sealed Carminatti's choice in a meeting on Thursday
at the Presidential Palace with President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, Chief of Staff Rui Costa and Workers Party leader Gleisi
Hoffmann, one of the people said. Carminatti was not present.
NEW FRONTIER
Carminatti was ahead of Petrobras's bold decision to drill
past a thick layer of salt under the Atlantic seabed at the
beginning of the millennium.
The salt barrier alone was more profound than any well that
Petrobras, the world's leader in deep-water exploration, had
drilled before. It was about two kilometers deep, more than the
company's deepest well at 1,886 meters below water.
The multi-year geological program led to the largest crude
discovery in that decade, in an offshore area that international
oil producers had fruitlessly explored and then returned to
Brazil's oil regulator.
In 2008, the discovery was determined to have potential to
hold more than 40 billion barrels of oil and gas, changing
Lula's second presidential term. The pre-salt area is now
responsible for more than 70% of Brazil's daily production of
near 4 million barrels of oil and gas.
Carminatti is highly respected at Petrobras but has
preferred to keep a low profile. Past CEOs have failed to
convince him to take a post as head of a division in the
company.
Carminatti is currently involved in an almost $3 billion
exploration effort in a new frontier North of Brazil, the
Equatorial Margin. Petrobras experts have compared the oil
deposits in the region those of nearby Guyana.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Leslie Adler and David
Gregorio)