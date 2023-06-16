Petrobras : informa sobre pagamento de remuneração aos acionistas

Petrobras, following up on the Material Facts disclosed on 03/01/2023, 04/27/2023 and 06/12/2023, informs that today it has paid 2nd installment of complimentary dividends approved in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 04/27/2023.



The gross amount distributed today was adjusted by the Selic interest rate from 12/31/2022 until today, based on the shareholding position on 04/27/2023 for holders of Petrobras shares traded at B3, corresponds to R$ 0.92692932 per outstanding common and preferred share as dividends.



CREDIT INSTRUCTIONS



Payment was made by Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution of the book-entry shares issued by Petrobras. All shareholders whose registration is duly updated had their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts on today's date. Further information can be obtained at any Bradesco branch or by the phone 0800-7011616. For shareholders with shares under custody at B3, the payment was made through their respective brokers.



For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) negotiated on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the payment will be made from 06/23/2023 by JP Morgan Chase Bank, depositary bank of Petrobras' ADRs, considering 05/01/2023 as the record date. Information and clarifications may be obtained on the website www.adr.com.



Dividends not claimed within three (3) years from the date of payment (06/16/2023) will prescribe and revert in favor of the company (Law 6404/76, art. 287, sub II, item a).