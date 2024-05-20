UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of May, 2024

Commission File Number 1-15106

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Brazilian Petroleum Corporation - PETROBRAS

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Avenida Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor

20241-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No___X____

Petrobras informs CADE about Terms of Cessation Commitment

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 20, 2024 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in continuity with the Material Fact disclosed on November 28, 2023, informs that it formalized with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), on May 17, 2024, proposals for amendments to the Terms of Cessation Commitment (TCCs) previously established.

The aim of these amendments is to adapt the obligations originally set out in the TCCs to the new reality of the market and the regulatory environment, which have undergone significant changes since the agreements were signed.

The proposals presented by Petrobras are the result of a broad technical debate between the technical areas of Petrobras and CADE and are in line with the best antitrust practices.

We emphasize that the proposals for amendments to the TCCs are still subject to approval by the Petrobras Board of Directors and the CADE Court.

Petrobras reaffirms its commitment to acting responsibly and in compliance with competition law legislation.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 9 th floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: May 20, 2024

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A-PETROBRAS



By: /s/ Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto

______________________________

Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer