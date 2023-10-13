-

Rio de Janeiro, October 13, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it will release its 3Q23 Production and Sales Report on October 26, 2023, and its 3Q23 Financial Performance Report on November 9, 2023, both after the markets close.

On November 10, 2023, a webcast will be held to present the company's results for the third quarter of 2023. The event will be presented in Portuguese and will have simultaneous translation into English.

November 10, 2023 (Friday)

Webcast - Portuguese and English

10:30 a.m (Brasília) 8:30 a.m (New York) 13:30 p.m (London)

Click herefor the access link - Portuguese

Click herefor the access link - English

