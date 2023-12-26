Petrobras, following up on the material fact disclosed on December 20, 2022, informs of the non-compliance with the contractual payment obligation of Carmo Energy and its parent company COBRA INSTALACIONES Y SERVICIOS, S.A., as guarantor, related to the sale of all of its stakes in the set of 11 onshore oil and gas production field concessions, with integrated facilities, located in the state of Sergipe, jointly called Carmópolis Cluster.

The value of the sale was US$ 1.1 billion, of which: (i) US$ 275 million was paid as a down payment; (ii) US$ 548 million was paid on 20/12/2022, the closing date of the transaction considering the required adjustments; and (iii) US$ 296 million should have been paid on 20/12/2023, already considering the required adjustments.

Petrobras will adopt the appropriate contractual and legal measures to collect the due amounts.

Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed by the company in due course.