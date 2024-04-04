Petrobras informs about minority shareholders' nominations for the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council

Rio de Janeiro, April 3, 2024 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the communication from March 20, 2024, informs that it has received correspondence from minority shareholders holding common shares requesting the replacement of candidates for the positions of main and alternate members of the Fiscal Council (FC), for the election to be held at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 25, 2024. In addition, it has received correspondence from a minority shareholder holding preferred shares requesting their nomination to the Board of Directors (BoD) in a separate election, as detailed below:

Replacement of candidates for the positions of main and alternate members of the Fiscal Council:

In replacement of the nominations of Daniel Alves Ferreira (main)/Aloisio Macário Ferreira de Souza (alternate), minority shareholders holding common shares have nominated Ronaldo Dias (main)/Ricardo José Martins Gimenez (alternate):

Candidate's Name Position Shareholders who made the nomination Member of the Fiscal Council (Main) - Common Fundo de investimento em Ronaldo Dias ações FIA Dinâmica, managed Shares by Banco Clássico S.A. Ricardo José Martins Gimenez Member of the Fiscal Council (Suplente) - Common Shares

In accordance with the terms of CVM Resolution 81/22, the names of the candidates above will be included in the Distance Voting Bulletin, replacing the previous ones. Below is the resume of the candidates:

Ricardo José Martins Gimenez: Brazilian, single, lawyer, founding partner of Alves Ferreira & Mesquita Sociedade de Advogados, graduated in Law from UNIP and licensed by OAB/SP in April 1995, also graduated in accounting technician in December 1989. He has experience in Corporate Governance, as well as Financial and Legal Management; Evaluation and Management of Risks and Assets; Structuring financial operations involving payroll, billing control, accounts payable, and cash flow; Capital Market and Corporate Law; Alternate member of the fiscal council of Renova in 2020; Alternate member of the fiscal council of KEPLER WEBER S/A in 2022 and currently Alternate member of the fiscal council of CEMIG since 2022.

Ronaldo Dias: Bachelor of Accounting Sciences, graduated from Faculdade de Ciências Contábeis e Administração "Moraes Junior" in September 1977, with extensive experience in the financial and accounting area, having worked as a tax auditor at Banco Central do Brasil from June 1980 to February 25, 1997. He is currently a Board Member of Companhia de Energética de Minas Geras until April 26, 2024, Director of Banco Clássico S.A. and member of the Audit Committee, Portfolio Manager of accredited Funds by Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM" and Director of Socal.

