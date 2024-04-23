Petrobras informs about minority shareholders' nominations for the Fiscal Council

Rio de Janeiro, April 22, 2024 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the communication from March 20, 2024 and April 03, 2024, informs that it has received correspondence from a minority shareholder holding preferred shares requesting their nomination (main) and an alternate name for the positions of Fiscal Council, as detailed below:

a) Nominations for the Fiscal Council:

Candidate's Name Position Shareholders who made the nomination Francisco Barcelos Membro do Conselho Fiscal (Titular) - PN Francisco Barcelos Guilherme Ortiz de Souza Membro do Conselho Fiscal (Suplente) - PN

Below is the resume of the candidates:

Francisco Barcelos: External control auditor at the State Court of Auditors of Rio Grande do Sul (TCE- RS) since 2012. He represented the institution on the Fiscal Council of the State Pension Institute from 2019-2023, also serving as a board member of Sport Club Internacional, where he holds the position of fiscal councilor. He holds the certifications of Fiscal Councilor from IBGC (CCF IBGC) and CEA ANBIMA.

Guilherme Ortiz de Souza: Experience with Digital Marketing consultancy for clients throughout the national territory, creating content that helps professionals and entrepreneurs through the main Instagram channel and sharing knowledge through open, in-company, and online courses and training. In the past 8 years, he has served over 150 companies, including local businesses, freelancers, and small companies from various cities in Brazil.

The nominations mentioned will be submitted to the Company's internal governance procedures, observing the Policy for the Nomination of Members of Senior Management, for the analysis of legal and management requirements and integrity, and subsequent opinion of the People Committee.

The minutes of the committee meeting that analyzed the aforementioned nominations are available at the following Company's website address:

(https://www.investidorpetrobras.com.br/en/general-shareholder-and-board-meetings/).

