December, 2023

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

Brazilian Petroleum Corporation - PETROBRAS

Avenida Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor

20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Federative Republic of Brazil

Petrobras informs about sale of stake in electricity company

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 15, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on October 27, 2023, informs that it has closed the competitive process for the sale of its 18.8% stake in the share capital of UEG Araucária S.A. (UEGA), together with the sale of the stakes of its partners, Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and COPEL Geração e Transmissão S.A.. - COPEL GET (together, Copel Group), which hold 20.3% and 60.9% of the share capital, respectively.

The closure of the process is due to the fact that Petrobras' partners in UEGA, COPEL and COPEL GET, signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for their respective shareholdings with Ambar Energia S.A., and as a result decided to terminate the Joint Sale Agreement signed between these partners and Petrobras for the divestment of the entire share capital of UEGA.

Petrobras will evaluate its next steps related to the divestment of the asset in question, including the possible exercise of tag along, and reinforces its commitment to transparency in its divestment and portfolio management projects.

About UEGA - Usina Elétrica a Gás de Araucária

UEGA is a venture between the Copel Group and Petrobras, consisting of a natural gas-fired thermoelectric plant (combined cycle, with two gas turbines and one steam turbine) located in Araucária - PR, close to the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline (GASBOL). It started operating in 2002 and has a total installed capacity of 484 MW.

