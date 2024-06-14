UNITED STATES

Petrobras informs about the closure of the Metanor sale process

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2024 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, in continuity with the Material Fact disclosed on October 27, 2022, informs that, observing the applicable internal governance, the closure of the competitive process for the full sale of Petrobras' stake, corresponding to 50% of the voting capital and 34.54% of the total capital, in the company METANOR S/A - Metanol do Nordeste (Metanor), headquartered in Camaçari, in the state of Bahia, was approved.

About METANOR

Metanor is a public limited company, incorporated in 1969, jointly controlled by Petrobras and Dexxos Participações S.A. It operates, through its subsidiary COPENOR - Companhia

Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A., in the methanol commercialization and production of its derivatives, notably formaldehyde and hexamine.

