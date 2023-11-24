UNITED STATES

Petrobras informs about the release of its new Strategic Plan

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 24, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that on 11/27/2023 a webcast with the presence of the company's Executive Board will be held to present the new Strategic Plan 2024-2028+ (SP 2024-28+). The event will be presented in Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English.

SP 2024-28+ Webcast November 27, 2023 (Monday) 6:30pm (Brasília) 4:30pm (New York) 9:30pm (London) Click here to access the link in Portuguese Click here to access the link in English

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

