For the month of July, 2024

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

Brazilian Petroleum Corporation - PETROBRAS

Avenida Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor

20241-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Federative Republic of Brazil

Petrobras informs on the Addendum to the Cessation Commitment (TCC) for Gas signed with CADE

Rio de Janeiro, July 03, 2024 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on May 22, 2024, informs that the Court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") and Petrobras signed, today, an addendum to the Terms of Cessation Commitment ("TCC") for Gas, signed on July 8, 2019.

As announced by Petrobras, the addendum results from extensive debates between the technical areas of Petrobras and CADE and culminated in the cessation of the obligation to sell TBG, within the scope of the TCC, establishing new commitments.

All Administrative Inquiries will remain suspended until full compliance with obligations has been achieved, when they will be archived.

The validity of the terms agreed in the Addendum to TCC Gas coincides with the independence certificate issued for TBG, or until March 4, 2039, the deadline established in article 5, paragraph 4, of the New Gas Law, which set this deadline as the limit for the de-verticalization of transport companies.

Petrobras reaffirms its respect for the antitrust authority and the agreements signed, thus preserving the country's business environment.

