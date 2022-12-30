Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-29 pm EST
24.50 BRL   -1.21%
01:25pPetrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus
RE
01:18pPetrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus
RE
12:41pNext Petrobras CEO says he will change company's fuel price policy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus

12/30/2022 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The nomination of a Brazilian senator and longtime energy consultant to lead Petrobras suggests President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants the state-run firm to pivot to more renewable energy projects.

Since 2019, Petroleo Brasileiro SA has doubled down on deep, and ultra deep-water exploration and production, while also selling off less productive assets to lower its debt load.

But Jean Paul Prates, nominated on Friday to be chief executive, has been advocating for higher investments in renewables.

"Petrobras is a company for the long run and cannot just keep exploring sub-salt oil and paying dividends," Prates said in a press conference this month.

Prates, a senator for the past four years, will become the first politician to hold a high-ranking office at Petrobras in several years. Still, his nomination may calm investors' fears that Lula would tap a meddlesome manager to run the oil company.

Last month, Prates, a prominent voice on energy policy within Lula's Workers Party, said the new administration would not have an interventionist stance on Petrobras, had no intention of causing a "breakdown" of the company and would discuss everything with market players.

"He was the best choice considering the upcoming scenario," said a current executive, speaking on condition of anonymity while working under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Petrobras shares plunged as much as 25% after Lula defeated Bolsonaro in an October vote, but have pared losses since hitting a five-month low in mid-December.

A second Petrobras source said Prates, who holds a masters degree in energy planning from the University of Pennsylvania and another one in oil economics from the French Institute of Petroleum, "knows about the sector," adding they hoped he would take a "moderate stance".

Petrobras, Prates and the transition team's press officer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The reservoir of industry knowledge boasted by Prates, who founded an energy consulting firm three decades ago, won unlikely praise from Bolsonaro's former mines and energy minister Bento Albuquerque.

Views elsewhere are mixed.

Former Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, who also served under Bolsonaro, recalled Prates as a harsh opponent of the current fuel pricing policy which pegs local fuel to international prices and foreign exchange rates.

Prates has defended higher Petrobras investments in the refining sector as a way to secure Brazil's fuel supply. Luna said Prates might suspend Petrobras' refinery sales, part of a 2019 agreement with antitrust regulator CADE to open up Brazil's refining sector to private players.

"I'm not in a position to make a value judgment," Luna told Reuters. "He knows about the sector, but everything will depend on the team he's going to build."

In the Senate, Prates is seen as a combative lawmaker who sponsored bills on energy transition and sustainability at a time of soaring deforestation in Brazil. He is also known as a good negotiator, which earned him the minority leader position during Bolsonaro's term.

Among his proposals were a fuel price stabilization mechanism and a project setting up a framework for offshore wind farms.

"I think he is the most (economically) liberal of all the Workers Party members," said right-wing Senator Soraya Thronicke, who ran for president against Lula this year. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, Maria Carolina Marcello in Brasilia; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.96% 84.43 Delayed Quote.7.34%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.54% 5.6704 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
GOLD 0.23% 1819.35 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
LUMBER -2.49% 383.8 End-of-day quote.-65.71%
PETROBRAS -1.21% 24.5 Delayed Quote.-13.95%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.03% 1062.82 Real-time Quote.-0.89%
SILVER -0.38% 23.785 Delayed Quote.0.99%
WTI 0.64% 79.132 Delayed Quote.4.25%
All news about PETROBRAS
01:25pPetrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus
RE
01:18pPetrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus
RE
12:41pNext Petrobras CEO says he will change company's fuel price policy
RE
08:22aPetrobras : on the acquisition of a relevant equity stake - Form 6-K
PU
12/29Lula to announce Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa CEOs on Friday -Haddad
RE
12/29Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network - Form 6-K
PU
12/28Petrobras : on sale of onshore optic fiber network December 28, 2022
PU
12/28Brazil's Petroreconcavo buys local Maha Energy subsidiary
RE
12/27Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Signs Integrated Natural Gas Processing System Con..
CI
12/27Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Starts the Contracting Process for Two FPSO (Float..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 641 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2022 183 B 34 554 M 34 554 M
Net Debt 2022 242 B 45 735 M 45 735 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,79x
Yield 2022 64,4%
Capitalization 346 B 65 980 M 65 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,50 BRL
Average target price 34,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva President-Elect
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-13.95%65 980
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.37%1 878 461
SHELL PLC44.87%198 477
TOTALENERGIES SE33.05%157 232
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.59%124 988
EQUINOR ASA52.40%115 181