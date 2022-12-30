Petrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The
nomination of a Brazilian senator and longtime energy consultant
to lead Petrobras suggests President-elect Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva wants the state-run firm to pivot to more
renewable energy projects.
Since 2019, Petroleo Brasileiro SA has doubled down on deep,
and ultra deep-water exploration and production, while also
selling off less productive assets to lower its debt load.
But Jean Paul Prates, nominated on Friday to be chief
executive, has been advocating for higher investments in
renewables.
"Petrobras is a company for the long run and cannot just
keep exploring sub-salt oil and paying dividends," Prates said
in a press conference this month.
Prates, a senator for the past four years, will become the
first politician to hold a high-ranking office at Petrobras in
several years. Still, his nomination may calm investors' fears
that Lula would tap a meddlesome manager to run the oil company.
Last month, Prates, a prominent voice on energy policy
within Lula's Workers Party, said the new administration would
not have an interventionist stance on Petrobras, had no
intention of causing a "breakdown" of the company and would
discuss everything with market players.
"He was the best choice considering the upcoming scenario,"
said a current executive, speaking on condition of anonymity
while working under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.
Petrobras shares plunged as much as 25% after Lula defeated
Bolsonaro in an October vote, but have pared losses since
hitting a five-month low in mid-December.
A second Petrobras source said Prates, who holds a masters
degree in energy planning from the University of Pennsylvania
and another one in oil economics from the French Institute of
Petroleum, "knows about the sector," adding they hoped he would
take a "moderate stance".
Petrobras, Prates and the transition team's press officer
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The reservoir of industry knowledge boasted by Prates, who
founded an energy consulting firm three decades ago, won
unlikely praise from Bolsonaro's former mines and energy
minister Bento Albuquerque.
Views elsewhere are mixed.
Former Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, who also served
under Bolsonaro, recalled Prates as a harsh opponent of the
current fuel pricing policy which pegs local fuel to
international prices and foreign exchange rates.
Prates has defended higher Petrobras investments in the
refining sector as a way to secure Brazil's fuel supply. Luna
said Prates might suspend Petrobras' refinery sales, part of a
2019 agreement with antitrust regulator CADE to open up Brazil's
refining sector to private players.
"I'm not in a position to make a value judgment," Luna told
Reuters. "He knows about the sector, but everything will depend
on the team he's going to build."
In the Senate, Prates is seen as a combative lawmaker who
sponsored bills on energy transition and sustainability at a
time of soaring deforestation in Brazil. He is also known as a
good negotiator, which earned him the minority leader position
during Bolsonaro's term.
Among his proposals were a fuel price stabilization
mechanism and a project setting up a framework for offshore wind
farms.
"I think he is the most (economically) liberal of all the
Workers Party members," said right-wing Senator Soraya
Thronicke, who ran for president against Lula this year.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de
Janeiro, Maria Carolina Marcello in Brasilia; Writing by Gabriel
Araujo; Editing by David Gregorio)