Petrobras : on 1Q23 results - Form 6-K

Rio de Janeiro, April 20, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it will release its 1Q23 Production and Sales Report on May 3, 2023 and its 1Q23 Financial Performance Report on May 11, 2023, both after the markets close.

On May 12, 2023, two webcasts will be held, the first in Portuguese and the second in English, to present the company's results for the first quarter of 2023.

Petrobras will use the Microsoft Teams tool (links below) for the event.

May 12, 2023 (Friday) Webcast - Portuguese Webcast - English 10:30 a.m (Brasília) 12:00 p.m (Brasília) 9:30 a.m (New York) 11:00 a.m (New York) 2:30 p.m (London) Click here for the access link 4:00 p.m (London) Click here or the access link

When accessing the link, choose the option "Join as a Guest".

