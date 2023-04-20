Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:52 2023-04-20 pm EDT
26.69 BRL   +0.68%
Petrobras : on 1Q23 results - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on 1Q23 results April 20, 2023
PU
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Dropping Late Wednesday
MT
Petrobras : on 1Q23 results - Form 6-K

04/20/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Petrobras on 1Q23 results

-

Rio de Janeiro, April 20, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it will release its 1Q23 Production and Sales Report on May 3, 2023 and its 1Q23 Financial Performance Report on May 11, 2023, both after the markets close.

On May 12, 2023, two webcasts will be held, the first in Portuguese and the second in English, to present the company's results for the first quarter of 2023.

Petrobras will use the Microsoft Teams tool (links below) for the event.

May 12, 2023 (Friday)
Webcast - Portuguese Webcast - English
10:30 a.m (Brasília) 12:00 p.m (Brasília)
9:30 a.m (New York) 11:00 a.m (New York)

2:30 p.m (London)

Click here for the access link

4:00 p.m (London)

Click here or the access link

When accessing the link, choose the option "Join as a Guest".

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 21:29:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 534 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2023 109 B 21 709 M 21 709 M
Net Debt 2023 211 B 41 877 M 41 877 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,29x
Yield 2023 18,9%
Capitalization 370 B 73 315 M 73 315 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 26,51 BRL
Average target price 30,83 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS8.20%73 292
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.94%2 031 751
SHELL PLC5.65%209 444
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED45.38%182 993
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.99%155 758
EQUINOR ASA-14.70%88 201
