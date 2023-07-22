-

Rio de Janeiro, July 21, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it will release its 2Q23 Production and Sales Report on July 26, 2023 and its 2Q23 Financial Performance Report on August 3, 2023, both after the markets close.

On August 4, 2023, a webcast will be held to present the company's results for the second quarter of 2023. The event will be presented in Portuguese and will have simultaneous translation into English.

August 4, 2023 (Friday)

Webcast - Portuguese and English

10:30 a.m (Brasília) 9:30 a.m (New York) 2:30 p.m (London)

Click herefor the access link - Portuguese

Click herefor the access link - English

