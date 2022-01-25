Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/25 03:15:30 pm
33.11 BRL   +3.63%
03:18pPETROBRAS : on Albacora and Albacora Leste divestment January 25, 2022
PU
11:44aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Credit Suisse, Unilever, Nvidia, Tesla, American Express...
09:23aEnergy Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
Petrobras : on Albacora and Albacora Leste divestment January 25, 2022

01/25/2022 | 03:18pm EST
Petrobras on Albacora and Albacora Leste divestment

-

Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in relation to the pieces of news in the media about the postponement of the signing of the contracts for the sale of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin, clarifies that, as disclosed on 11/05/2021, it is in the negotiation phase with the consortiums led by Petro Rio S.A. (PetroRio) for the two assets and there is no date set to conclude the negotiations and sign the contracts. The offers for both fields exceeded US$ 4 billion, as disclosed in the press release dated 09/30/2021.

The company further clarifies that the execution of the transaction will depend on the outcome of the negotiations, as well as the necessary corporate approvals. Depending on the terms of the negotiated contracts, there may be a final round of offers.

Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and portfolio management and informs that the subsequent stages of the project will be disclosed in a timely manner.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Relações com Investidores e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 20:16:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 451 B 82 590 M 82 590 M
Net income 2021 98 315 M 17 997 M 17 997 M
Net Debt 2021 267 B 48 892 M 48 892 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,22x
Yield 2021 20,3%
Capitalization 437 B 79 561 M 79 967 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 31,95 BRL
Average target price 38,27 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS11.95%79 394
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.40%1 934 247
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.48%179 102
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED11.53%146 196
TOTALENERGIES SE7.36%141 313
EQUINOR ASA4.71%88 254