Petrobras : on Albacora and Albacora Leste divestment January 25, 2022

Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in relation to the pieces of news in the media about the postponement of the signing of the contracts for the sale of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin, clarifies that, as disclosed on 11/05/2021, it is in the negotiation phase with the consortiums led by Petro Rio S.A. (PetroRio) for the two assets and there is no date set to conclude the negotiations and sign the contracts. The offers for both fields exceeded US$ 4 billion, as disclosed in the press release dated 09/30/2021.

The company further clarifies that the execution of the transaction will depend on the outcome of the negotiations, as well as the necessary corporate approvals. Depending on the terms of the negotiated contracts, there may be a final round of offers.

Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and portfolio management and informs that the subsequent stages of the project will be disclosed in a timely manner.

