    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:02 2023-01-05 pm EST
23.73 BRL   +2.95%
03:08pPetrobras : on Bahia Terra Cluster - Form 6-K
PU
01/04Incoming Petrobras CEO Prates rules out fuel price interventions
RE
01/04Brazil markets stabilise as doubts over Lula's economic plans linger
RE
Petrobras : on Bahia Terra Cluster - Form 6-K

01/05/2023 | 03:08pm EST
Petrobras on Bahia Terra Cluster

-

Rio de Janeiro, January 05, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media, informs that the divestment process of the Bahia Terra Cluster is in the negotiation phase with the consortium of companies Petrorecôncavo and Eneva, and has not been suspended, according to the releases disclosed on 12/13/2022 and 11/3/2022.

Facts considered relevant will be timely disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

Email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valladares 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 20:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 644 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2022 184 B 34 169 M 34 169 M
Net Debt 2022 242 B 44 994 M 44 994 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,68x
Yield 2022 67,9%
Capitalization 324 B 59 582 M 60 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,05 BRL
Average target price 34,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva President-Elect
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-6.37%59 582
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.71%1 854 067
SHELL PLC-1.76%192 327
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.79%151 535
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.84%127 027
EQUINOR ASA-9.75%99 557