Petrobras : on Bahia Terra production - Form 6-K

Petrobras on Bahia Terra production

Rio de Janeiro, April 13, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 03/31/2023 and 03/14/2023, informs that it obtained, yesterday, on 04/12/2023, authorization from the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis (ANP) to resume production from the facilities of the Fazenda Bálsamo field, continuing the clearance works at the Bahia Terra Cluster.

The company has started the necessary operational procedures for the safe resume of the production process of this field which, added to the production of the facilities previously authorized to the operational return, will allow the reestablishment of approximately 36% of the total production of the Bahia Terra Cluster.

The Cluster had its operations halted by an ANP determination at the end of last year and, since then, Petrobras has been making every effort to meet the conditions set by the regulatory agency and to ensure the resumption of operations of the Bahia Terra Cluster facilities in the shortest possible time.

Facts deemed material on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

