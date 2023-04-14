Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:22 2023-04-13 pm EDT
26.03 BRL   +0.70%
Petrobras : on Bahia Terra production - Form 6-K

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
Petrobras on Bahia Terra production

-

Rio de Janeiro, April 13, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 03/31/2023 and 03/14/2023, informs that it obtained, yesterday, on 04/12/2023, authorization from the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis (ANP) to resume production from the facilities of the Fazenda Bálsamo field, continuing the clearance works at the Bahia Terra Cluster.

The company has started the necessary operational procedures for the safe resume of the production process of this field which, added to the production of the facilities previously authorized to the operational return, will allow the reestablishment of approximately 36% of the total production of the Bahia Terra Cluster.

The Cluster had its operations halted by an ANP determination at the end of last year and, since then, Petrobras has been making every effort to meet the conditions set by the regulatory agency and to ensure the resumption of operations of the Bahia Terra Cluster facilities in the shortest possible time.

Facts deemed material on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 th floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
