Petrobras : on Bahia Terra production - Form 6-K

Petrobras on Bahia Terra production

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 05, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 03/31/2023 , 03/14/2023 and 04/13/2023 and 05/02/2023, informs that it obtained authorization from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) to resume production at 9 more Bahia Terra Cluster facilities (Nova Tororó Collector Station, Pereira Collector Station, Rio Taquipe Collector Station, Fazenda Panelas Extensão Collector Station, Camboatá Oil Treatment Plant, Malombé Collector Station, Fazenda Panelas Collector Station, Fazenda Panelas Sul Collector Station, and Riacho Ouricuri Collector Station).

The company started the execution of the operational procedures necessary for the safe return of the production process of these facilities, and of the 38 total facilities, 26 have already been released for operation, which will allow the reestablishment of approximately 66% of the total production of the Bahia Terra Pole.

The Cluster's operations were paralyzed by an ANP decision and Petrobras has been making all efforts to meet the conditions set by the regulator and to ensure the Bahia Terra Cluster's facilities are back in operation in the shortest possible time.

Facts deemed material will be communicated to the market in due course.

