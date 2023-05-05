Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-05-05 pm EDT
24.00 BRL   +4.26%
Petrobras : on Bahia Terra production May 05, 2023

05/05/2023 | 06:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on Bahia Terra production

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 05, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the releases disclosed on 03/31/2023 , 03/14/2023 and 04/13/2023 and 05/02/2023, informs that it obtained authorization from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) to resume production at 9 more Bahia Terra Cluster facilities (Nova Tororó Collector Station, Pereira Collector Station, Rio Taquipe Collector Station, Fazenda Panelas Extensão Collector Station, Camboatá Oil Treatment Plant, Malombé Collector Station, Fazenda Panelas Collector Station, Fazenda Panelas Sul Collector Station, and Riacho Ouricuri Collector Station).

The company started the execution of the operational procedures necessary for the safe return of the production process of these facilities, and of the 38 total facilities, 26 have already been released for operation, which will allow the reestablishment of approximately 66% of the total production of the Bahia Terra Pole.

The Cluster's operations were paralyzed by an ANP decision and Petrobras has been making all efforts to meet the conditions set by the regulator and to ensure the Bahia Terra Cluster's facilities are back in operation in the shortest possible time.

Facts deemed material will be communicated to the market in due course.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 9 th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 22:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 529 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2023 111 B 22 325 M 22 325 M
Net Debt 2023 207 B 41 780 M 41 780 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,89x
Yield 2023 21,2%
Capitalization 334 B 67 283 M 67 283 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,03 BRL
Average target price 30,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-7.51%63 794
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.19%2 055 479
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED48.46%201 917
SHELL PLC0.84%201 407
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.80%147 197
EQUINOR ASA-15.82%85 675
