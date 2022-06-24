Petrobras : on Board of Directors Meeting June 24, 2022

Petrobras on Board of Directors Meeting

Rio de Janeiro, June 24, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed today, informs that its Board of Directors will meet extraordinarily, on June 27, 2022, in the morning, to deliberate on the appointment of Mr. Caio Mário Paes de Andrade as a Member of the Board of Directors of Petrobras and his election as President of the company.

Facts deemed material will be communicated to the market in due course.

