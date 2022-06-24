Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-24 pm EDT
26.29 BRL   -0.76%
Petrobras : on Board of Directors Meeting June 24, 2022

06/24/2022 | 08:46pm EDT
Petrobras on Board of Directors Meeting

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 24, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed today, informs that its Board of Directors will meet extraordinarily, on June 27, 2022, in the morning, to deliberate on the appointment of Mr. Caio Mário Paes de Andrade as a Member of the Board of Directors of Petrobras and his election as President of the company.

Facts deemed material will be communicated to the market in due course.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 25 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2022 00:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
