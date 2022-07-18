Petrobras : on Board of Directors' deliberations July 18, 2022

Petrobras on Board of Directors' deliberations

-

Rio de Janeiro, July 18, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that, in an extraordinary meeting held today, its Board of Directors (BD), in a session attended only by its members who were not nominated for a new election, fully validated the analyses made by the Eligibility Committee (CELEG) regarding the candidates nominated by the controlling shareholder and minority shareholders for the company's BD, as per the minutes of the CELEG meeting of 07/13/2022, as well as, by majority, the analysis made by CELEG in the Committee's meeting of 06/24/2022.

The Board also deliberated, with the participation of all its members, by majority vote, on the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 08/19/2022. The call notice and the manual for participating in the Meeting will be disclosed to the market tomorrow.

Facts deemed material on the subject will be disclosed to the market in due course.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.