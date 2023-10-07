Petrobras on CARF judgment

Rio de Janeiro, October 06, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that in a session held yesterday, the First Panel of the Superior Chamber of Tax Appeals (CSRF), a body of the Administrative Board of Tax Appeals (CARF), rejected the appeal filed by the company and decided that IRPJ and CSLL taxes are due on the profits of its foreign subsidiary for the 2013 and 2014 fiscal years.

The decision was taken upon the special vote (with tie-breaking power) of the President of the First Panel, based on Law n° 14689/2023, after a tie among the members of the panel.

As a result of this decision, the corresponding tax debts, which currently total around R$ 6.5 billion, become definitive at the administrative sphere, except for the possibility of filing a motion for clarification. As a result, the company will evaluate the adoption of appropriate measures to defend its interests, including in court.

The expectation of loss of this contingency is considered possible and is further described in an explanatory note in the Company´s financial statements, and CARF's decision does not imply a provision in the company's statements.

