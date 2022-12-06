Petrobras : on Company's CEO - Form 6-K

Petrobras on Company's CEO

Rio de Janeiro, December 06, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that CEO Caio Mário Paes de Andrade has accepted the invitation from future Governor Tarcísio de Freitas to be a member of the next São Paulo state government staff.

In the coming weeks, CEO Caio will continue in his current role and will not participate in the transition in São Paulo.

As CEO of Petrobras, he will continue to give exclusive attention to the change of command that will take place in the Company, collaborating together with the other Executive Officers for a professional, transparent and adherent transition to the good governance rules.

