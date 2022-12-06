Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  News
  Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-06 pm EST
25.64 BRL   +0.08%
04:22pPetrobras : on Company's CEO - Form 6-K
PU
03:40pSOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs buoyed by slow producer selling
RE
07:40aSencinet Locks in 5-Year HTS Capacity Commitment on Telesat's Telstar 19 VANTAGE Satellite
MT
Petrobras : on Company's CEO - Form 6-K

12/06/2022 | 04:22pm EST
Petrobras on Company's CEO

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 06, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that CEO Caio Mário Paes de Andrade has accepted the invitation from future Governor Tarcísio de Freitas to be a member of the next São Paulo state government staff.

In the coming weeks, CEO Caio will continue in his current role and will not participate in the transition in São Paulo.

As CEO of Petrobras, he will continue to give exclusive attention to the change of command that will take place in the Company, collaborating together with the other Executive Officers for a professional, transparent and adherent transition to the good governance rules.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 21:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
