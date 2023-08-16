Petrobras on FPSO Anita Garibaldi

Rio de Janeiro, August 16, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it put into production, this Wednesday, 08/16/2023, the Anita Garibaldi platform ship in the Campos Basin. Of the FPSO type (floating system that produces, stores and transfers oil), the unit will operate simultaneously in the post-salt and pre-salt of the Marlim and Voador fields.

With a capacity to produce up to 80,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and process up to 7 million m3 of gas per day, the new FPSO is part of the Campos Basin Renewal Plan - the largest mature asset recovery program in the world industry.

"The Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery platforms, which also started operating in 2023, will be key to increasing the longevity of the Campos Basin and expanding its production. In parallel, they are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, combining efficiency and decarbonization. After more than 40 years since it started producing, the Campos Basin continues to renew itself and play a strategic role for the country, launching new projects and generating new opportunities," said Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates.

50% reduction in CO 2 emissions

Anita Garibaldi was built by MODEC and will produce in Marlim and Voador together with FPSO Anna Nery, already in operation. The joint production capacity of the two platforms is up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and processing capacity of up to 11 million m³ of gas. Both will replace nine platforms that operated in the Campos Basin and will be decommissioned.

By reducing the number of platforms in operation in the two fields, greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by more than 50%.

The Marlim and Voador revitalization project, together with complementary development projects and revitalization projects of other fields, will contribute to increasing production in the Campos Basin from the current 565 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) to 920 thousand boed in 2027.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

