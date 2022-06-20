Petrobras : on Interim CEO June 20, 2022

Petrobras on Interim CEO

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, following up on the material facts disclosed today, informs that due to the vacancy in the CEO position, the Chairman of the Board of Directors has appointed the Chief Exploration & Production Officer, Fernando Borges, as interim CEO of the company, based on paragraph 4 of Article 27 of its Bylaws, until a new CEO is elected and takes office, pursuant to Article 20 of the Bylaws.

Material facts will be promptly communicated to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.