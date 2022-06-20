Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petrobras
  News
  Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:18 2022-06-20 am EDT
27.42 BRL   +0.40%
11:04aPETROBRAS : on Interim CEO June 20, 2022
PU
10:24aPETROBRAS : on change in the Administration June 20, 2022
PU
10:12aPetrobras CEO Jose Mauro Coelho Resigns Amid Fuel Price Criticism
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on Interim CEO June 20, 2022

06/20/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Petrobras on Interim CEO

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - Petrobras, following up on the material facts disclosed today, informs that due to the vacancy in the CEO position, the Chairman of the Board of Directors has appointed the Chief Exploration & Production Officer, Fernando Borges, as interim CEO of the company, based on paragraph 4 of Article 27 of its Bylaws, until a new CEO is elected and takes office, pursuant to Article 20 of the Bylaws.

Material facts will be promptly communicated to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 540 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2022 127 B 24 652 M 24 652 M
Net Debt 2022 214 B 41 634 M 41 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,69x
Yield 2022 45,5%
Capitalization 376 B 73 120 M 73 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,31 BRL
Average target price 42,46 BRL
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-4.01%73 120
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.53%2 165 564
SHELL PLC26.03%184 402
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.70%151 245
TOTALENERGIES SE10.55%134 735
PJSC GAZPROM-8.09%130 118