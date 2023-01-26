Petrobras : on Proved Reserves in 2022 January 26, 2023

Petrobras on Proved Reserves in 2022

Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras discloses its proved reserves of oil, condensate and natural gas, according to SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) regulation, estimated at 10.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), as of December 31, 2022. Oil and condensate, and natural gas correspond to 85% and 15% of this total, respectively.

In 2022, Petrobras made the biggest reserves addition in its history (2.0 billion boe), for the second consecutive year, reflecting the excellent performance of our assets.

This reserves addition occurred mainly due to the progress in the development of Búzios field, and to new projects to increase oil recovery in other fields in Santos and Campos Basins, in addition to appropriations related to the good performance of reservoirs. We did not have relevant changes related to the variation in the oil price.

We had reductions due to the transfer of interests of 5% of the Surplus Volume of the Transfer of Rights of Búzios field, to the effects of the Co-Participation Agreements of Atapu and Sepia fields and to the sales of properties in mature fields. The organic reserves replacement, that is, excluding such effects, resulted in 239% of the year's production.

The evolution of proved reserves is shown in the graph below.

