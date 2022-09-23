Petrobras : on Route 3 Integrated Project

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 23, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 07/11/22, informs that it has terminated the contract with SPE Kerui-Método, responsible for the works of the Natural Gas Processing Units (UPGN) of the Itaboraí Gaslub Cluster.

As a result of this fact, and in order to minimize impacts on the entry into operation of the Route 3 Integrated Project, Petrobras has already started the necessary contracting for the conclusion of the works of the remaining scope of the UPGN and estimates to start gas processing operations at the GasLub Cluster in 2024.

Petrobras clarifies that it has made every possible effort with SPE Kerui-Método in order to maintain the execution of the contract, but there was no success in the negotiations.

The Rota 3 Integrated Project, of which the Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) is a part, is strategic for Petrobras, as it will make it feasible to flow and process 21 million m³/d of natural gas produced in the Santos Basin's pre-salt Pole and increase the offer of natural gas to the Brazilian market.

