  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-23 pm EDT
29.94 BRL   -6.26%
09/23PETROBRAS : on Route 3 Integrated Project
PU
09/22Brazil government projects 2022 primary surplus of $2.6 billion, first in nine years
RE
09/22Amid tense Brazil election, Petrobras emerges as surprise market darling
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on Route 3 Integrated Project

09/23/2022 | 07:15pm EDT
Petrobras on Route 3 Integrated Project

-

Rio de Janeiro, September 23, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 07/11/22, informs that it has terminated the contract with SPE Kerui-Método, responsible for the works of the Natural Gas Processing Units (UPGN) of the Itaboraí Gaslub Cluster.

As a result of this fact, and in order to minimize impacts on the entry into operation of the Route 3 Integrated Project, Petrobras has already started the necessary contracting for the conclusion of the works of the remaining scope of the UPGN and estimates to start gas processing operations at the GasLub Cluster in 2024.

Petrobras clarifies that it has made every possible effort with SPE Kerui-Método in order to maintain the execution of the contract, but there was no success in the negotiations.

The Rota 3 Integrated Project, of which the Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) is a part, is strategic for Petrobras, as it will make it feasible to flow and process 21 million m³/d of natural gas produced in the Santos Basin's pre-salt Pole and increase the offer of natural gas to the Brazilian market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 23:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 614 B 117 B 117 B
Net income 2022 165 B 31 435 M 31 435 M
Net Debt 2022 228 B 43 648 M 43 648 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,23x
Yield 2022 63,4%
Capitalization 413 B 78 818 M 78 818 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,94 BRL
Average target price 41,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS12.27%85 375
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 104 054
SHELL PLC36.55%189 655
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.31%131 274
TOTALENERGIES SE4.21%121 508
EQUINOR ASA51.50%109 308