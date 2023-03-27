Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:43 2023-03-24 pm EDT
22.79 BRL   -0.04%
06:18aPetrobras : on Route 3 Integrated Project - Form 6-K
PU
06:08aPetrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
03/24Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media March 24, 2023
PU
Petrobras : on Route 3 Integrated Project - Form 6-K

03/27/2023 | 06:18am EDT
Petrobras on Route 3 Integrated Project

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 24, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 09/23/22, informs that it has signed a contract with the company Toyo Setal Empreendimentos Ltda. to conclude the works on the Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) of the Itaboraí Gaslub Cluster, which had been halted since June 2022.

With the resumption of the UPGN works, the forecast for the start of gas processing operations in the GasLub Cluster is maintained to occur in 2024, in accordance with the Strategic Plan 2023-2027. The other units required to start these operations, such as the auxiliary units located at the GasLub Cluster, and the subsea and onshore pipelines, have already completed their scope, and are in the final commissioning or pre-operation phase.

The Integrated Route 3 Project, of which the UPGN is a part, is strategic for Petrobras and for the country as it will enable the flow and processing of up to 21 million m³/day of natural gas produced in the Santos Basin pre-salt area and increase the supply of natural gas to the Brazilian market, reducing dependence on LNG imports.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 10:17:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
