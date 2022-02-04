Petrobras : on UFN III sale process February 04, 2022

Petrobras on UFN III sale process

Rio de Janeiro, February 04, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 02/21/2020, informs that it has reached an agreement for the draft of the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of 100% of its Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III (UFN-III), located in the city of Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, with the Russian group Acron.

Petrobras clarifies that the signing of the sales contract still depends on Petrobras governance procedures, after governmental approvals.

Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and the management of its portfolio and informs that the subsequent stages of the project will be disclosed in accordance with the company's Divestment System.

