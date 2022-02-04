Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Petrobras : on UFN III sale process February 04, 2022

02/04/2022 | 02:46pm EST
Petrobras on UFN III sale process

-

Rio de Janeiro, February 04, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 02/21/2020, informs that it has reached an agreement for the draft of the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of 100% of its Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III (UFN-III), located in the city of Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, with the Russian group Acron.

Petrobras clarifies that the signing of the sales contract still depends on Petrobras governance procedures, after governmental approvals.

Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and the management of its portfolio and informs that the subsequent stages of the project will be disclosed in accordance with the company's Divestment System.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 19:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
