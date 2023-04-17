Petrobras : on agreement with ANP April 17, 2023

Petrobras on agreement with ANP

Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) approved, on April 14, 2023, a proposal for an agreement between the ANP and Petrobras for the termination of the lawsuit and all pending issues involving the updating of the physical-chemical characteristics of the Jubarte Current and its impact on the recalculation of government shares (royalties and special participation) related to oil production in the Jubarte field, for the periods August 2009 to February 2011 and December 2012 to February 2015.

The proposal will still be analyzed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), by the General Counsel of the Union (AGU) and by the governance of Petrobras and involves the payment of R$ 780 million, to be corrected until the date of the initial installment. The amounts of the agreement referring to the governmental participations would be paid 35% in cash and the rest in 48 installments corrected by the SELIC rate. Such amounts are provisioned in the Company's financial statements for the 4th quarter of 2022.

The proposed agreement is in the approval process and there is still no final decision on the matter.

Material facts will be disclosed to the market in due course.

