    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:33 2023-04-14 pm EDT
26.30 BRL   +1.04%
Petrobras : on agreement with ANP April 17, 2023

04/17/2023 | 08:48am EDT
Petrobras on agreement with ANP

-

Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) approved, on April 14, 2023, a proposal for an agreement between the ANP and Petrobras for the termination of the lawsuit and all pending issues involving the updating of the physical-chemical characteristics of the Jubarte Current and its impact on the recalculation of government shares (royalties and special participation) related to oil production in the Jubarte field, for the periods August 2009 to February 2011 and December 2012 to February 2015.

The proposal will still be analyzed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), by the General Counsel of the Union (AGU) and by the governance of Petrobras and involves the payment of R$ 780 million, to be corrected until the date of the initial installment. The amounts of the agreement referring to the governmental participations would be paid 35% in cash and the rest in 48 installments corrected by the SELIC rate. Such amounts are provisioned in the Company's financial statements for the 4th quarter of 2022.

The proposed agreement is in the approval process and there is still no final decision on the matter.

Material facts will be disclosed to the market in due course.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and

similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information includedPÚBLICAherein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
