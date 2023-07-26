Petrobras on arbitration

-

Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in relation to the news published in the media, informs that an Arbitration Court of the B3 Market Arbitration Chamber issued a partial decision stating that the general civil liability regime applies to the shareholders' indemnity claim.

This is a merely partial decision, which addresses a preliminary issue, but does not define relevant issues of law, such as the existence of an unlawful act, fault, causal link, measurement of damage, among other issues.

The decision does not determine the payment of amounts by Petrobras, nor does it terminate the procedure. This arbitration is confidential, as are the others in progress, and the partial award does not represent a position of the Market Arbitration Chamber - CAM.

Petrobras does not recognize the amounts mentioned in the reports, which have no documentary support in the process, nor does it recognize the existence of losses resulting from the devaluation of assets as a result of acts of corruption of which it was a victim.

Facts deemed material on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 9 th floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA