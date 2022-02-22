Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on asset sale in the Norte Capixaba Cluster February 22, 2022

02/22/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on asset sale in the Norte Capixaba Cluster

-

Rio de Janeiro, February 22, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 01/15/2021, informs that the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, approved the sale of its total interest (100%) in a set of 4 concessions of onshore production fields, with integrated facilities, located in the state of Espírito Santo - ES, jointly called Norte Capixaba Cluster, to the company Seacrest Petróleo SPE Norte Capixaba Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of Seacrest Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda. The signing of the sale and purchase agreement and the subsequent steps will be disclosed to the market in due course.

The total amount of the sale is up to US$ 544 million, with (a) US$ 35.85 million paid on the date the contract is signed; (b) US$ 442.15 million at the closing of the transaction and (c) up to US$ 66 million in contingent payments provided for in contracts, depending on future Brent quotations. The amounts do not consider adjustments due by the closing of the transaction, which is subject to compliance with certain conditions precedent, such as approval by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

This disclosure complies with the Petrobras' internal rules and with the provisions of the special procedure for assignment of rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

This operation is aligned with the portfolio management strategy and the improved allocation of the company's capital, aiming to maximize value and greater return to society. Petrobras is increasingly concentrating its resources on deep and ultradeep water assets, where it has shown great competitive edge over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

About Norte Capixaba Cluster

The Norte Capixaba Cluster comprises four onshore fields: Cancã, Fazenda Alegre, Fazenda São Rafael and Fazenda Santa Luzia. The Norte Capixaba Terminal and all the production facilities contained in the ring fence of the concessions are also part of the Cluster, besides the ownership of some lands.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

The average production of the Norte Capixaba cluster in 2021 was approximately 6.5 thousand barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 52.2 thousand m³/day of natural gas. Petrobras is the operator of these fields, with a 100 % stake.

About Seacrest Petróleo SPE Norte Capixaba Ltda.

Seacrest Petróleo SPE Norte Capixaba Ltda. is a company focused on the redevelopment of mature and producing fields, controlled by Seacrest Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda., a closed capital company, which has, among its main investors, the Seacrest Group.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROBRAS
05:59pPETROBRAS : on asset sale in the Norte Capixaba Cluster February 22, 2022
PU
02/18Brazilian gas executives say lack of access to pipelines, processing facilities is slow..
AQ
02/17Permanent Offer – Petrobras Exercises Its Preferential Right In Two Areas
AQ
02/16SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Wednesday
MT
02/16SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
02/16Petrobras Kicks off Process for Unit to Sell 20% Stake in MP Gulf of Mexico
MT
02/16PETROBRAS : begins non-binding phase for sale of E&P assets in the Gulf of Mexico February..
PU
02/15PETROBRAS : and Gaspetro conclude exit from Gasmar February 15, 2022
PU
02/14Brazil's Petrobras closely monitoring situation in Ukraine, CEO says
RE
02/14Brazil's Supreme Court annuls billion-dollar labor dispute against Petrobras
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 443 B 87 598 M 87 598 M
Net income 2021 97 328 M 19 233 M 19 233 M
Net Debt 2021 261 B 51 477 M 51 477 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,40x
Yield 2021 17,0%
Capitalization 459 B 90 689 M 90 689 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float -
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 33,74 BRL
Average target price 38,39 BRL
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS18.95%91 220
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.64%2 091 047
SHELL PLC20.87%202 363
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.16%153 456
TOTALENERGIES SE11.90%147 407
EQUINOR ASA17.00%99 013