Petrobras : on candidates nominated by minority shareholders for the Board of Directors June 17, 2022

Petrobras on candidates nominated by minority shareholders for the Board of Directors

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 17, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it received, at 20h44min of 06.15.2022, the nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors (BD) by minority common shareholders, if the multiple vote system is adopted, for election to the Board of Directors, for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened by the Company, with no date yet set.

The minority shareholders indicated Mr. José João Abdalla Filho and Mr. Marcelo Gasparino da Silva as candidates to the Board of Directors.

The Company points out that, as disclosed in the release dated June 9, 2022, these candidates were also nominated by the controlling shareholder, through a letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. In view of this, the Company requested clarification from the controlling shareholder and minority shareholders on the subject.

The Company informs that the minority shareholders also made a request to adopt the multiple vote system in the election of Board members in the Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened by the Company, although its effective adoption will depend on the request of shareholders holding at least 5% of the Company's common shares, which has not yet occurred (as per Article 141 of Law 6,404/76 and Article 3 of CVM Resolution 70/2022).

Finally, Petrobras clarifies that all of its General Meetings are subject to a minimum period of 30 days between the call and the meeting, because it is an issuer of shares that serve as collateral for American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), as disclosed in item 12.2 of its Reference Form.

Below are the candidates' resumes:

Mr. José João Abdalla Filho is a banker, CEO and controlling shareholder of Banco Clássico S.A. He is also CEO of Dinâmica Energia S.A., of Jupem S.A. Participações e Empreendimentos, of Navegação Porto Morrinho S.A. (NPM), of Agro Imobiliária Primavera S.A. and of Socal S.A. Mineração e Intercâmbio Comercial e Industrial. He is a sitting member of the Board of Directors of Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (TAESA) and Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CEMIG), and an alternate

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 th floor - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.