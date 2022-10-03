Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-30 pm EDT
29.80 BRL   +1.67%
08:34aPetrobras : on contracts with NTS October 3, 2022
PU
07:13aBolsonaro's strong showing in Brazil vote may boost markets, bankers say
RE
Bolsonaro's strong showing in Brazil vote may boost markets, bankers say
RE
Petrobras : on contracts with NTS October 3, 2022

10/03/2022 | 08:34am EDT
Petrobras on contracts with NTS

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 12/22/2021, informs that, as part of the actions taken to open the Brazilian natural gas market, signed, in 09/30/2022, with Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A. (NTS) the Flexibility Reduction Agreement to be used by Petrobras (Agreement) and amendments to the Malha Sudeste, Malha Sudeste II, GASDUC III, GASPAJ e GASTAU Natural Gas Transportation Contracts (Amendments), which reflect the flexibility limitation of Petrobras. These instruments allow for the access of other agents to NTS's transportation system as of 10/01/2022.

The execution of the Agreement and Amendments was carried out after approval by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and is in line with the commitment made by Petrobras under the Commitment Agreement (TCC), signed on 07/08/2019, between the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE and Petrobras

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 12:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
