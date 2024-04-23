Petrobras on cumulative vote process for AGM

-

Rio de Janeiro, April 22, 2024 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in compliance with article 33, item XXXIII, of CVM Resolution 80/22, informs that it received from shareholders who jointly hold more than 5% (five percent) of its common shares, the request to adopt the cumulative vote system in the election of members of Board of Directors (CA) at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on April 25, 2024, in a partially digital manner.

Petrobras takes the opportunity to inform that the remote voting bulletins (BVDs) available to shareholders for this AGM already contemplate the adoption of the cumulative vote process and, the BVDs duly filled out and timely sent through the available channels, will have their votes computed in the election for the Company's Board of Directors.

Doubts regarding the AGM, can be clarified with the Petrobras Investor Relations area at assembleias@petrobras.com.br.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

Email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valladares, 28 - 9th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.