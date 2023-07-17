Petrobras on debenture repurchase program

Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it closed, on July 15, 2023, its 1st Debenture Repurchase Plan, initiated on July 15, 2022, having repurchased a total of 244,334 debentures of its issuance, among the papers of the 5th, 6th and 7th issuance, equivalent to 3.0% of the total amount of debentures outstanding. All debentures were acquired in the secondary market, following market prices.

Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed to the market in a timely manner.

