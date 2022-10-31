Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-28 pm EDT
32.57 BRL   -1.18%
06:13aPetrobras : on discovery in the Aram Block - Form 6-K
PU
06:06aBrazil stocks drop as Lula wins election, cabinet in focus
RE
05:34aWeak China data stalls shares; Brazil shares seen sliding after Lula's victory
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on discovery in the Aram Block - Form 6-K

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on discovery in the Aram Block

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 28, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on November 19, 2021, informs that the drill-stem test in the wildcat well 1-BRSA-1381-SPS (Curaçao), located in the Pre-salt section in the southwestern portion of the Santos Basin, has been successfully completed. The discovery in the Aram Block is located 240 km from the city of Santos, State of São Paulo, under a water depth of 1905 m.

The drill-stem test (DST) investigated a thick interval of petroleum-bearing Pre-salt carbonates, whose productivity was evaluated by dynamic production data. Oil samples were collected during the DST to be further characterized by laboratory analyses. This DST operation performed around 6 months after the conclusion of the wildcat well 1-BRSA-1381-SPS in January 2022 complements its evaluation undertaken previously with logs.

These results are the product of a strategy set out by the consortium aiming at maximizing the use of data in the application of new technological solutions, thus allowing real-time processing of acquired data and safe, agile decision-making. The consortium will pursue its activities in the Aram Block with the objective of further assessing the dimensions and commerciality of this accumulation.

The Aram Block was acquired in March 2020, in the 6th Bid Round of Production Sharing Blocks promoted by the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), with management by Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) on behalf of the Brazilian government.

Petrobras operates the block with an 80% share, with CNPC as partner (20%).

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROBRAS
06:13aPetrobras : on discovery in the Aram Block - Form 6-K
PU
06:06aBrazil stocks drop as Lula wins election, cabinet in focus
RE
05:34aWeak China data stalls shares; Brazil shares seen sliding after Lula's victory
RE
04:59aEurope-listed Brazil stocks, Petrobras slip after Lula election win
RE
02:01aLula cabinet speculation, Brazil political tension spell market volatility
RE
10/28Petrobras : on sale of stake in petrochemicals - Form 6-K
PU
10/27Petrobras : on sale of stake in petrochemicals October 27, 2022
PU
10/27Brazil central govt posts better-than-expected primary surplus in September
RE
10/27Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K
PU
10/26Petrobras : on pieces of news in the media October 26, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 642 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2022 181 B 33 970 M 33 970 M
Net Debt 2022 219 B 41 085 M 41 085 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,41x
Yield 2022 58,4%
Capitalization 449 B 84 109 M 84 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 32,57 BRL
Average target price 42,20 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caio Mario Paes de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Assumpção Borges President
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS14.48%84 109
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.77%2 033 158
SHELL PLC49.12%199 331
TOTALENERGIES SE22.32%138 193
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-5.76%121 983
EQUINOR ASA59.96%115 963