Petrobras : on discovery in the Aram Block - Form 6-K

Petrobras on discovery in the Aram Block

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 28, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on November 19, 2021, informs that the drill-stem test in the wildcat well 1-BRSA-1381-SPS (Curaçao), located in the Pre-salt section in the southwestern portion of the Santos Basin, has been successfully completed. The discovery in the Aram Block is located 240 km from the city of Santos, State of São Paulo, under a water depth of 1905 m.

The drill-stem test (DST) investigated a thick interval of petroleum-bearing Pre-salt carbonates, whose productivity was evaluated by dynamic production data. Oil samples were collected during the DST to be further characterized by laboratory analyses. This DST operation performed around 6 months after the conclusion of the wildcat well 1-BRSA-1381-SPS in January 2022 complements its evaluation undertaken previously with logs.

These results are the product of a strategy set out by the consortium aiming at maximizing the use of data in the application of new technological solutions, thus allowing real-time processing of acquired data and safe, agile decision-making. The consortium will pursue its activities in the Aram Block with the objective of further assessing the dimensions and commerciality of this accumulation.

The Aram Block was acquired in March 2020, in the 6th Bid Round of Production Sharing Blocks promoted by the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), with management by Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) on behalf of the Brazilian government.

Petrobras operates the block with an 80% share, with CNPC as partner (20%).

