  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:11:22 2023-02-23 pm EST
26.55 BRL   +3.07%
02/17Petrobras : on nominations for the Executive Board February 17, 2023
PU
02/17Petrobras : informa sobre indicações para Diretoria Executiva
PU
02/17Petrobras : on nominations for the Executive Board - Form 6-K
PU
Petrobras : on discussion of tax contingencies with the State of Rio de Janeiro - Form 6-K

02/23/2023 | 05:27pm EST
Petrobras on discussion of tax contingencies with the State of Rio de Janeiro

-

Rio de Janeiro, February 23, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in clarification to the pieces of news disclosed in the media, reiterates its commitment to tax compliance as a pillar of its recently approved Tax Policy, as informed to the market on January 26, 2023, and highlights the collection it has generated in favor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, amounting to R$ 94.8 billion in the last five (5) years, as ICMS (Value-Added Tax on Sales and Services), Royalties and Special Participation.

The company also clarifies that the tax contingencies do not consist in indebtedness, but involve divergences of understanding between the tax authorities and taxpayers, about which the company has sought to defend its interests in administrative and judicial proceedings, promoting the guarantee of debts, when necessary.

In addition, the Company clarifies that it is always open to dialogue with the tax entities and that, furthermore, eventual agreements will be timely submitted for approval by the relevant corporate bodies, in accordance with the Company's governance rules.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

Email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valladares 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 633 B 123 B 123 B
Net income 2022 182 B 35 334 M 35 334 M
Net Debt 2022 231 B 44 873 M 44 873 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,89x
Yield 2022 59,1%
Capitalization 360 B 69 906 M 69 906 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,4%
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS5.22%69 200
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.93%1 899 100
SHELL PLC5.31%205 120
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.43%164 613
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.25%134 251
EQUINOR ASA-10.49%96 406