Petrobras : on discussion of tax contingencies with the State of Rio de Janeiro - Form 6-K

Petrobras on discussion of tax contingencies with the State of Rio de Janeiro

-

Rio de Janeiro, February 23, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in clarification to the pieces of news disclosed in the media, reiterates its commitment to tax compliance as a pillar of its recently approved Tax Policy, as informed to the market on January 26, 2023, and highlights the collection it has generated in favor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, amounting to R$ 94.8 billion in the last five (5) years, as ICMS (Value-Added Tax on Sales and Services), Royalties and Special Participation.

The company also clarifies that the tax contingencies do not consist in indebtedness, but involve divergences of understanding between the tax authorities and taxpayers, about which the company has sought to defend its interests in administrative and judicial proceedings, promoting the guarantee of debts, when necessary.

In addition, the Company clarifies that it is always open to dialogue with the tax entities and that, furthermore, eventual agreements will be timely submitted for approval by the relevant corporate bodies, in accordance with the Company's governance rules.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

Email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valladares 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.