  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/13 09:07:37 pm BST
34.27 BRL   +1.30%
05/13Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
RE
05/13PETROBRAS : on divestment in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin Maio 13, 2022
PU
05/13Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on divestment in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin Maio 13, 2022

05/13/2022 | 11:30pm BST
Petrobras on divestment in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 13, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on 07/20/2018, informs that it has decided to conclude the current competitive process, which was in the binding phase, for the partial sale of four concessions located in deep waters in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin (BM- SEAL-4,4-A, 10 and 11), without transferring the operation. Currently, the concessions are represented by the Agulhinha, Budião, Budião Noroeste, Budião Sudeste, Cavala, and Palombeta fields.

Petrobras constantly evaluates its portfolio and, considering the alignment of the concessions to the company's strategy and the improvement of Petrobras' economic-financial indicators, the concessions were kept fully in the portfolio, marking the beginning of the development of a new frontier in deep waters in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and portfolio management and affirms its focus on deepwater and ultra-deepwater assets, where it has shown a great competitive differential over the years, with high productivity and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floorr - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 22:29:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 552 B 109 B 89 018 M
Net income 2022 135 B 26 557 M 21 705 M
Net Debt 2022 226 B 44 627 M 36 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,79x
Yield 2022 38,8%
Capitalization 465 B 91 606 M 74 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,3%
Managers and Directors
José Mauro Ferreira Coelho Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Márcio Andrade Weber Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS18.91%90 179
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.86%2 382 249
SHELL PLC37.19%205 601
TOTALENERGIES SE10.62%133 174
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%132 396
EQUINOR ASA39.74%107 594