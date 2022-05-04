Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/04 01:27:46 pm EDT
30.91 BRL   +2.18%
09:14aProsafe Bags $110 Million Contract From Petrobras for Provision of Semi-Submersible Vessel
MT
05/02TotalEnergies Says Production Starts in Brazil's Mero Oil, Gas Field
MT
05/02TotalEnergies Kicks Off Production From Mero Field In Offshore Brazil
MT
Petrobras : on divestment of Bahia Terra Cluster May 04, 2022

05/04/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Petrobras on divestment of Bahia Terra Cluster -

Rio de Janeiro, May 4, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media, informs that it has concluded the new round of the sale process binding phase of the onshore production fields located in the Recôncavo and Tucano Basin, in the state of Bahia, jointly called Bahia Terra Cluster.

The consortium formed by PetroRecôncavo S.A. (60%) and Eneva S.A. (40%) submitted the best proposal, worth more than US$ 1.4 billion, considering firm and contingent payments, and was invited to the negotiation phase. The signing of the purchase and sale agreement is still subject to the conclusion of negotiations and the approval of Petrobras' competent bodies.

Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and portfolio management and informs that the subsequent stages of the project will be disclosed in a timely manner.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email:petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 04 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2022 17:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
