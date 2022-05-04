Petrobras : on divestment of Bahia Terra Cluster May 04, 2022

Petrobras on divestment of Bahia Terra Cluster -

Rio de Janeiro, May 4, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, regarding the news published in the media, informs that it has concluded the new round of the sale process binding phase of the onshore production fields located in the Recôncavo and Tucano Basin, in the state of Bahia, jointly called Bahia Terra Cluster.

The consortium formed by PetroRecôncavo S.A. (60%) and Eneva S.A. (40%) submitted the best proposal, worth more than US$ 1.4 billion, considering firm and contingent payments, and was invited to the negotiation phase. The signing of the purchase and sale agreement is still subject to the conclusion of negotiations and the approval of Petrobras' competent bodies.

Petrobras reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and portfolio management and informs that the subsequent stages of the project will be disclosed in a timely manner.

