Petrobras : on injunction to suspend Bahia Terra Cluster sale June 10, 2022

Petrobras on injunction to suspend Bahia Terra Cluster sale

Rio de Janeiro, June 10, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it was notified, on 06/09/22, of the preliminary injunction decision issued by the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro, determining the paralysis of contractual negotiations with the Petrorecôncavo and Eneva consortium regarding the sale process of the onshore production fields located in the Recôncavo and Tucano Basin, in the state of Bahia, jointly called Bahia Terra Cluster.

The company will adopt all reasonable legal measures to protect its interests and those of its investors.

Petrobras reinforces the adherence of the Bahia Terra Cluster competitive process to its internal rules and provisions of the special procedure for the assignment of rights of exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018 as well as the importance of divestments in its portfolio management.

