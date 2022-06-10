Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:52 2022-06-10 am EDT
29.51 BRL   -1.86%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Petrobras : on injunction to suspend Bahia Terra Cluster sale June 10, 2022

06/10/2022 | 10:33am EDT
Petrobras on injunction to suspend Bahia Terra Cluster sale

-

Rio de Janeiro, June 10, 2022 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it was notified, on 06/09/22, of the preliminary injunction decision issued by the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro, determining the paralysis of contractual negotiations with the Petrorecôncavo and Eneva consortium regarding the sale process of the onshore production fields located in the Recôncavo and Tucano Basin, in the state of Bahia, jointly called Bahia Terra Cluster.

The company will adopt all reasonable legal measures to protect its interests and those of its investors.

Petrobras reinforces the adherence of the Bahia Terra Cluster competitive process to its internal rules and provisions of the special procedure for the assignment of rights of exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018 as well as the importance of divestments in its portfolio management.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@p etrobras.com.b r

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 540 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2022 127 B 25 907 M 25 907 M
Net Debt 2022 214 B 43 753 M 43 753 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,02x
Yield 2022 39,8%
Capitalization 417 B 85 177 M 85 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,3%
