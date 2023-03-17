Advanced search
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:25:57 2023-03-17 am EDT
22.93 BRL   -1.42%
Petrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy - Form 6-K

03/17/2023 | 10:23am EDT
Petrobras on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy

-

Rio de Janeiro, March 17, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on March 1, 2023, informs that its Executive Board has forwarded for the appreciation of the Board of Directors the following proposal for response to Letter 166/2023/GM-MME from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME): we carried out a preliminary study on the divestment processes in progress and, so far, we have not found grounds for which the projects for which contracts have already been signed (signing) should be suspended. The processes in which no contracts have been signed will continue to be analyzed.

Facts deemed relevant will continue to be disclosed to the market.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

Email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valladares 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:22:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
