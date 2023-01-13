Petrobras : on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy January 13, 2023

Petrobras on letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy

-

Rio de Janeiro, January 13, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, in addition to the material fact of January 3, 2023, informs that it received a letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy on yesterday's date, confirming the nomination of Mr. Jean Paul Terra Prates as CEO of Petrobras and a member of the Board of Petrobras.

The letter also mentions that the name of the nominee was approved by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, as provided in Article 22, item II, of Decree No. 8,945, December 27, 2016, noting that, without prejudice to the preliminary evaluations carried out in this Ministry, Petrobras, in light of its own criteria, procedures and governance regulations, should analyze this nomination in view of the Brazilian Corporate Law, the State Companies Law, Decree No. 8,945, 2016, and other applicable legal or regulatory criteria.

Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed to the market in due course.

www.petrobras.com.br/ri

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investor Relations e-mail: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19th floor - 20031-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

PÚBLICA